Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 5:13 a.m.
FILE - Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
FILE - A farmer reacts as he looks at his burning field caused by the fighting at the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.
FILE - A farmer collects fragments of Russian rockets that he found on his field ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.
FILE - The moon lights the sky on a grain field and sunflowers, on the road in Donbas region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
Turkish military officials and U.N. representatives also planned to participate in the discussion focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country's ports toward the Mediterranean.
Written By
AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER