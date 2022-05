Vadim Ghirda/AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Contradictory reports emerged Tuesday about the possible detention of former Moldovan president Igor Dodon, who leads the Eastern European country's pro-Russian main opposition bloc.

Moldovan website Protv.md broadcast a live feed of several police officers standing guard at the gate of a house described as belonging to Dodon, who was president from 2016 to 2020.