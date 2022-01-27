Russia gathers with US, Europe on climate despite tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top diplomats of the United States and the world's other worst climate-polluting nations talked global warming together Thursday for the first time since November's U.N. summit, steadying one another to stick to the emissions-cutting pledges they made then and to commit to cutting still more.
Russia was among two dozen nations and European and U.N. organizations taking part in Thursday's virtual climate session. That's despite heightened tensions among many of those same countries over a Russian troop build up near the border with Ukraine, and reciprocal steps by the United States and European allies.