Russia extends opposition activist's detention for 2 months

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the detention of Vladimir Kara Murza Jr., a prominent opposition activist who has been jailed since April on charges of spreading “false information” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading “false information” about its military shortly after Russian troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The law, which stipulates a prison sentence of up to 15 years, has been used against dozens of people to stifle opposition to the war.