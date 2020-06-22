Rural Vermont, New Hampshire responded well to virus: Report

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Health care systems, communities and social service organizations in rural parts of New Hampshire and Vermont have dealt well with the coronavirus and their efforts contributed to the low numbers of cases, according to a Dartmouth College report.

But the report issued this month found the coronavirus has taken a financially toll on health care organizations in the region.

“This study highlights the urgent need for strategic support to temper the devastating financial and social impacts of the crisis," according to the report that is part of a larger effort to understand health equity in northern New England amid the pandemic. “Left unsupported, the pandemic threatens the stability of already fiscally stressed rural health systems and communities.”

Among the findings were that health care systems quickly responded to the outbreak and, along with communities and social services organizations, protected the most vulnerable populations. The report also praised the expanded use of telehealth, which the authors credited with reducing geographical barriers to care.

__

THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday, 5,544 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 27. Two of the 27 were under the age of 18. No new deaths were reported. A total of 339 people have died from the coronavirus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.