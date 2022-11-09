Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale easily won a second term in the U.S. House as he fended off a pair of challengers in a newly drawn district in the east but it was still too early Wednesday to call a second House race featuring President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke.
Rosendale and Zinke are trying to extend the recent GOP dominance in the state. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024.