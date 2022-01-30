Rosemary James lavishes her 1910 home with art and antiques

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Designer and local literary figure Rosemary James’ Uptown home is as close as a modern person would likely get to experiencing Mount Olympus, the mythological home of the gods of the ancient world.
The Queen Anne-style, newly renovated house near Audubon Park displays images of many of the Greek and Roman gods found in Renaissance and Baroque artwork. Diana, the huntress and goddess of the moon, is the home’s patron deity, James said, but it’s the mischievous winged siblings of Cupid who steal the show. They stand poolside and inhabit almost every room of the lavishly decorated, 4,000-square-foot house.