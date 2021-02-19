Rolling average of new Oklahoma virus cases cut in half

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is held at a vaccination site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The rolling average of new coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has been more than cut in half, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state during the past two weeks has declined from 2,233 per day to 1,010.71 while the rolling average of daily deaths fell from 36.86 to 23.43, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

There have been a reported 417,345 total virus cases and 4,132 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, increases from Thursday of 869 cases and 20 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Oklahoma was sixth in the United States in the number of new cases per capita with 492.28 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Oklahoma was 21st in the nation with 12.3% of the population having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control, compared to the national average of 12.4%.

The state health department has scheduled vaccination clinics during the weekend to replace those postponed due to a winter storm.