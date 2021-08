AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards.

The 12-track “Raise the Roof” will be out Nov. 19 from Rounder Records and is a collection of covers like its predecessor. It was completed in Nashville just weeks before the 2020 lockdown and is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett.