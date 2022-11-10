Rishi Sunak seeks thawed relations at UK-Ireland summit

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is aiming to repair frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors — and with highly skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales — when he attends a summit of leaders from across the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday.
It’s the first time since 2007 that a U.K. leader has gone to the British Irish Council, which brings together government representatives from the U.K., Ireland and semi-autonomous administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Self-governing British dependencies the Channel Islands and Isle of Man are also represented at the council, which was set up after Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement.