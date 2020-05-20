Riley County officials find about 30 dogs in man's home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Riley County authorities are working to determine how to care for about 30 dogs who were found living in a man's home.

The terrier-mix dogs were discovered Monday at a home in Randolph after animal control officers responded to a report about the dogs.

Although the home was unsanitary, the owner was doing his best to care for the animals, said Deborah Watkins, director of the T. Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter.

She said the man provided food and water and cared for the animals but had become overwhelmed. He was not intentionally breeding the dogs, she said.

Animal control officers took five adult dogs and four puppies for medical attention to the shelter, and Watkins said the animals are doing fine, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

Watkins said officials are awaiting guidance from the state and creating a plan to help the owner and the dogs, and the owner was cooperating.

Keeping more than five dogs over the age of 90 days within the county and outside city limits is considered a nuisance in Riley County but the owner wasn’t cited.