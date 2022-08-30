Ride for a Cure continues legacy of giving back
Ida DeHaas's dream of raising money for cancer treatment lives on
Dylan Schwartz, Staff writer
REED CITY, CHASE — Horses and their riders, as well as campers in the Reed City and Chase area have an opportunity to ride or camp for a great cause Sept. 9-11.
The 12th annual Ride for a Cure returns to the D Bar D Ranch, 6746 East 64th St., Chase. The charity event raises funds for Spectrum Health’s Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.