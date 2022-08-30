Ride for a Cure continues legacy of giving back

REED CITY, CHASE — Horses and their riders, as well as campers in the Reed City and Chase area have an opportunity to ride or camp for a great cause Sept. 9-11.

The 12th annual Ride for a Cure returns to the D Bar D Ranch, 6746 East 64th St., Chase. The charity event raises funds for Spectrum Health’s Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.

The idea for the event originates from organizer Denise Clinton's mother, Ida DeHaas, who herself battled cancer until 2015, and wanted a way to give back to the community and support the cause.

"She would be ecstatic, that we are raising over $20,000 a year. Our goal this year is $30,000, and to date, we have donated over $260,000 to the cancer center," Clinton said.

"The funds are designated for the patients, as far as the needs that they have, whether it be wigs, or food if necessary, rides, whatever the patient care designates, that is what our funds are used for," she said.

Clinton is not a horse person herself, but enjoys watching them ride around her family's ranch, "as long as they don't get too close," she said.

Don Beach, who owns the ranch, said "It’s a pleasure to do something to give back to the community and support a cause that we believe a lot in. It’s rewarding to be able to give back."

Clinton, Beach, and the rest of the team behind the event know that everyone has been touched by cancer in some shape or form throughout their lives, and see Ride for a Cure as a small way to give back and support those who are currently suffering.

"It’s a family operation, I live on the same ranch as the campground, Don built the home that I live in. All of us have been together since we were kids. This is a joint effort. We have our squabbles but we all work together for the same goal," Clinton said.

"Come out and have a good time," Beach said.

Trail rides, wagon rides, camping, a pig roast, a silent auction and live music will be featured throughout the weekend, with the cost at $25 per person. Camping available for additional cost.

For more information, visit www.dbardranchmichigan.com.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY

Speed Show: 5 p.m.

Music: 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Four-hour trail ride: 1 p.m

Two-hour trail ride: 2 p.m.

Wagon rides: 2 p.m.

Pig roast: 6 p.m.

Stolen Horses Band: 8 p.m.

SUNDAY