Rhode Island unemployment rate drops to 11.2%; jobs added

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's slow recovery from the economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus continued last month as the state's unemployment rate dropped to 11.2% and the economy added neary 14,000 jobs, the state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The July unemployment rate was down 1.4 percentage points from the revised June rate of 12.6%.

The rate in July 2019 was 3.6%.

The national unemployment rate was 10.2% in July, down from 11.1% the previous month.

With the addition of 13,800 jobs in July, the state has recovered more than half of the 98,100 jobs lost in March and April when the economic shutdown meant to control the spread of the virus took effect, the department said.

The accommodation and food services sector accounted for about 4,000 of the jobs added July as full service and limited-service restaurants steadily continued to add employment to their payrolls, the department said.

The health care and social assistance sector, which includes dentist's offices, added about 1,600 jobs in the month.

The arts, entertainment and recreation sector, including fitness centers and golf courses, also added jobs.

Due to unprecedented pandemic-related employment declines in March and April, nearly all employment sectors reported year-over-year declines in July, the department said.