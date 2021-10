PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials are blaming the pandemic for a steep drop in math and English language proficiency among the state's schoolchildren.

Results from the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exam released Thursday show the percentage of students statewide meeting or exceeding expectations in mathematics dropped by 10%. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in English language arts dropped by 5%.

Every district in the state and every grade level saw declines, state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, who attributed the changes to the pandemic and the challenges of remote learning.

Similar drops in proficiency have been reported throughout the nation.

“We knew that our students were impacted by the pandemic, and we are deeply grateful to the educators, school leaders, and parents who have worked to keep them engaged," said Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angelica Infante-Green.

The tests were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Local school districts are now working on improvement plans that will be submitted and reviewed by state education officials.

Gov. Dan McKee called the results “a new baseline for our students."

“We must take this opportunity to not only improve in the short term, but to look ahead to how we can build a stronger, more resilient education system over the coming decade," McKee, a Democrat, said in a statement.