Rhode Island's unemployment rate hit 8.1% in December

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's unemployment rate climbed to 8.1% in December as the state lost 6,300 jobs, sate labor officials said Thursday.

The December rate was up from November's 7.3% rate and December 2019's 3.5% rate. It was also higher than the national unemployment rate of 6.7% for December, which was unchanged from November.

The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training said in a statement that the state's three-week economic “pause” from Nov. 30 through Dec. 20, which imposed temporary restrictions to slow the resurgent virus during the holidays, was a primary driver of the local job losses.

State officials said there were 44,000 unemployed Rhode Islanders out of work and looking for a job in December.

The Providence Journal reports the state is down 46,500 jobs since the pandemic started in March and upended economies worldwide.