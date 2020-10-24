Rhode Island's gasoline tax won't increase next year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s 34-cents per gallon gasoline tax rate won't increase next year, the state Department of Revenue said this week.

Since 2015, Rhode Island has adjusted its gas tax rate every two years to match the rate of inflation. It rose 1 cent in 2015 and 1 cent last year, but was unchanged in 2017.

The Consumer Price Index rose 1.4% in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, which the Department of Revenue said in a statement means the gas tax will remain unchanged for two years starting next July 1.

The freeze on the tax comes as drivers continue to pay lower prices at the pump.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Rhode Island is currently about $2.12, according to AAA Northeast. That was down from about $2.51 a year ago.