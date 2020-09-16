Rhode Island man gets 12 years on child molestation charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to a first-degree child molestation charge, prosecutors say.

David Devlin, 37, of Pawtucket molested the girl, who was under the age of 14, between 2016 and 2019, according to a statement from the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Devlin was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison, with 12 to serve and the balance suspended with probation.

He was also barred from any contact with the victim, is required to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, and is subject to lifetime community supervision.

“There are so many challenges facing so many children today, among them exposure to sexual exploitation. Every child deserves to live safe from the kind of life-altering criminal acts committed by the defendant here; unconscionable acts that warrant the lengthy term of imprisonment imposed by the court today,” Neronha said in a statement.