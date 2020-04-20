Rhode Island COVID-19 relief fund distributes another $2.1M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund has distributed another $2.1 million to nonprofits across the state to help people struggling to pay for groceries, rent, utilities or health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund, established last month by the Rhode Island Foundation and United Way of Rhode Island, has now distributed about $6.7 million.

Children’s Friend, the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Progreso Latino and Thundermist Health Center are among the organizations that received grants ranging from $10,000 to $75,000 in the latest round of funding announced Monday.

The need continues to grow, foundation President Neil Steinberg said.

“The need is beyond even what we expected," he said in an emailed statement. “While generous donors have already contributed $7 million, we’re seeing demand for funding grow even faster. Our backlog of applications significantly exceeds the resources that are left and we expect requests will grow by several million dollars, which is why we must keep raising money for the fund in all amounts."

About 160,000 Rhode Islanders have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. The state has more than 4,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 150 fatalities, according to state public health officials.