Reynolds says Iowa hospitals can handle surging virus cases

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged Wednesday that Iowa is seeing surging numbers of coronavirus cases and record hospitalizations, but she said the health care system could handle the increase and no further action was needed to reduce infections.

There were 444 people being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals as of Wednesday morning, and in the past 24 hours the state had 919 new confirmed positive cases and 15 more deaths.

Despite the increases, Reynolds said hospital officials had reported that they were equipped to handle the surge.

Reynolds didn’t announce any plans to reduce the rising numbers of people infected and being hospitalized but emphasized that everyone needed to take personal responsibility, including wearing masks, washing their hands and observing social distancing.

“We’re going to continue to remind people that those are the things they can do to mitigate community spread,” she said.

Asked whether the state should do more, including abiding by a White House Task Force recommendation that Iowa impose a mask mandate, Reynolds responded that there also would be a cost to requiring more stringent safety measures.

“We are doing a lot, and I’m proud of what we’re doing. Any death is one to many, and it’s heart-wrenching to see the numbers,” she said. “I have to balance a lot, and we are and we’ve got a great team that’s working together, and working with Iowans and businesses across the state. There’s more than just one side of this.”