Reynolds: Wait to see if virus cases drop before new moves

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — As Iowa sees some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the nation, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’ll wait to determine whether her move to close bars in six counties causes spread of the virus to slow before considering additional steps.

Reynolds said the soaring number of confirmed virus cases is largely due to infection among young people, especially those in the college towns of Iowa City and Ames. That trend prompted her last week to order the closure of bars in Johnson, Story and Black Hawk counties — home to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa — as well as Dallas, Linn and Polk counties.

Now, it’s best to wait to see if those moves will cause numbers to drop, Reynolds said.

“If they don’t, then we’ll take additional steps,” she said.

Reynolds also said she supports Iowa State’s decision to allow 25,000 fans into a Sept. 12 football game, even as Ames sees some of the country's highest rates of coronavirus infections.

“If you don’t think it’s safe, don’t go,” Reynolds said.

The state health department reported Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, there were 740 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths.