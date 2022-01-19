Reward offered for suspect in mail carrier assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of taking part in an assault on a postal worker in Rhode Island last September.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. attorney's office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the man, believed to be one of three men who played a role in the attack on the mail carrier in Providence on Sept. 18, allegedly so they could steal a package believed to contain more than a half kilogram (1 pound) of cocaine, federal authorities said.