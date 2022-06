WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A monument in Wallingford honoring local Vietnam veterans has been the target of two acts of vandalism, police said.

A swastika was recently found spray painted across the names of veterans on the monument in Dutton Park, police told WTIC-TV. That incident followed another in which vandals painted the word “die” on one side of the and a depiction of male genitalia on the other.