Review: ‘The King’s Man’ can’t find the right tone

There are distinct pleasures to be had in watching Ralph Fiennes play the lead in an action franchise at this stage in his career.
For as fun as he is as erudite bon vivants, scoundrels and snobs, you always leave wanting more M. Gustav, more Laurence Laurentz, more Harry Hawkes. In that spirit, “ The King’s Man,” a prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s irreverent “Kingsman” series, provides a definite service, and Fiennes is as charming as ever. But it’s also hard not to wish he had a better movie than this to exhibit both his singular charisma and combat skills.