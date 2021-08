3 1 of 3 Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said.

Both were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Saturday, with their age as a factor, according to their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79 and Jacqueline is 77. A day later, their son said both parents were resting comfortably at the hospital and “responding positively to their treatments.”