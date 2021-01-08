Retired Houma police narcotics head gets suspended sentence

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A retired city police narcotics commander in Louisiana is on probation after pleading guilty to stealing money and tampering with public records, a newspaper reported.

Court records show Jeff Lirette, 47, was given a suspended two-year sentence over prosecutors’ objections, The Courier reported.

The records show Lirette pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to one count each of theft and malfeasance in office, 45 counts of injuring public records and 15 counts of forgery.

District Judge George Larke ordered him to serve 18 months of supervised probation and pay $6,500 restitution and a $500 fine.

He was charged last year with 45 counts of injuring public records, 17 counts of forgery, malfeasance in office and theft between $5,000 to $25,000, Louisiana State Police said.

Lirette, was a lieutenant when he retired after 23 years with the department.

Houma Police asked Louisiana State Police to investigate in October 2019 because money was missing from a department expense account, authorities said. .

According to court records, Lirette stole the money between June 10, 2016, and March 13, 2019, destroying, falsifying or hiding records of payments to confidential informants.

Lirette was freed on $20,000 bond after his arrest last year.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said Lirette was an “outstanding officer” and wished him well.

“Lt. Jeffrey Lirette was a decorated police officer with our agency, and we commend him for his tenure here,” Coleman said. “I’m glad he’s able to get past this chapter in life and enjoy his retirement, which he so well deserves.”