Retired Alabama Supreme Court Justice Hugh Maddox dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A longtime member of the Alabama Supreme Court, retired Associate Justice Hugh Maddox, has died.

An obituary published by a funeral home said Maddox died Friday at his home in Montgomery. He was 90. No cause of death was given.

Maddox, a native of Covington County, was first appointed to the court in 1969 and then won five terms before retiring in 2001 because of the state's mandatory age limit for judges. He also was a legal advisor to three governors and retired as a colonel from the Air Force Reserve.

Maddox is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Roberts Maddox, and two children. A private graveside service is planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.