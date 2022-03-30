Restorative justice resolves alleged assault at Indiana lake

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says restorative justice was successfully used for one of the first times in Indiana to remediate a confrontation in which a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose" while at a southern Indiana lake more than a year ago.
The alleged assault gained national attention in July 2020 when Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said he called 911 after five men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, just south of Bloomington. He said the men accused him of trespassing on private property and, after he tried to apologize, the situation got physical.