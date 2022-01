To the editor,

My family and I would like to give a heartfelt "thank you" for making an exception based on the facts as presented to the board at last week's Webber Township board meeting.

It restored our faith in local government when the board admitted that we had been given the wrong information, and that information was causing harm to our son.

We appreciate the board took steps that would mitigate the problem.

Ron, Rosemary and John Dionne

Webber Township