Researchers: 1 in 83 positive in North Dakota in past week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota continues to have a lock on the number of new COVID-10 cases per capita in the nation, with one in every 83 residents of the state testing positive for the virus in just the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

There were 2,265 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

North Dakota health officials reported a dozen new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus on Wednesday, down from a record 30 deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday increased the total number of fatalities to 696 since the pandemic began. The report said 123 deaths have occurred in November, matching all of September. October has been the deadliest month so far in North Dakota, with 292 deaths.

The death count is the 41st highest in the country and rose to ninth highest per capita on Wednesday at 88.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

State health officials reported 1,039 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and a daily positivity rate of more than 18% for the second consecutive day.

Health officials said 254 people were being treated in medical facilities across the state, a number unchanged from Tuesday. There were only eight staffed intensive care beds and 166 staffed inpatient beds available on Wednesday.