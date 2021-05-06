Republicans to scrap Evers' priorities, start writing budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Gov. Tony Evers' priorities, including legalizing marijuana and raising $1 billion in taxes, were going to be killed Thursday by the Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee as it begins the process of writing the next state budget.
Republicans are essentially scrapping the Democratic governor's entire two-year spending proposal and instead building off the current budget, which the GOP-controlled Legislature passed two years ago without a single Democratic vote and Evers signed into law.