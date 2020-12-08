Republican lawmakers sues over constraints of 2021 session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A GOP state senator in Virginia is suing over plans by Democratic leaders to limit public access to lawmakers' offices during next year's legislative session.

Virginia Beach Sen. Bob DeSteph announced his lawsuit Tuesday, saying plans to keep a state office building open only to credentialed staff and lawmakers during the legislative session is a violation of the First Amendment.

DeSteph said the Pocahontas Building, which sits just next to the state Capitol, should be open for in-person meetings.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced last month that the House would conduct its work remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic when it convenes in January. House and Senate Republican leaders responded by saying would use a procedural move to limit the 2021 session to 30 days, rather than the typical 45 days.