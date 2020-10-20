Republican Rep. Tom Dent diagnosed with COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake is the second Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Monday that Dent, who is up for reelection, talked about his diagnosis on NewsTalk-KIT Radio and said he's been recovering at home.

“So far I think I’ve gone through every symptom anybody’s talked about,” he said. “And, you know, it’s crazy. It started out pretty benign in the beginning and then kind of started to go away and came back a little stronger. It’s played this game now, today will be day 15.”

Lawmakers haven’t been at the Capitol since they adjourned in March. Any meetings have been held remotely, and it’s unclear what the 105-legislative session will look like when it convenes in January.

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 98,00 confirmed cases in Washington since the pandemic began, and more than 2,200 people have died. In August, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox was the first Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Dent, 70, is facing a challenge in next month's election from Quincy Democrat Eduardo Castañeda Diaz.

“I would hope Dent did the responsible thing and halted all interaction with constituents the moment he realized he was infected,” Castañeda Diaz wrote in an email to the newspaper. “Because it’s one thing to be irresponsible with your health during this pandemic, and beyond negligent and dangerous to be irresponsible for the health of those you seek to represent.”

At least 137 lawmakers in 36 states are known to have contracted the coronavirus, according to a tally by The Associated Press.