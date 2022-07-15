Reports: Musk demands months for trial prep in Twitter suit

Jae C. Hong/AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back Friday at Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the platform, according to multiple news reports.

In a filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Musk’s lawyers accused Twitter of withholding information about fake accounts — a longtime preoccupation for Musk — and of creating delays, providing evasive responses and putting up technical obstacles. The filing also disputed Twitter's request for an expedited trial, claiming that it would take months to obtain information from Twitter and to depose numerous witnesses on the subject of fake accounts.