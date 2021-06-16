Report blames poor welds for Mexico City subway collapse MARK STEVENSON, Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 2:58 p.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A preliminary report by experts into the collapse of a Mexico City elevated subway line that killed 26 people placed much of the blame Wednesday on poor welds in studs that joined steel support beams to a concrete layer supporting the track bed.
The city government hired Norwegian certification firm DNV to study the possible causes of the May 3 accident, in which a span of the elevated line buckled to the ground, dragging down two subway cars.