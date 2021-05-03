Report: Wisconsin air quality better, except for 6 counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Most of Wisconsin has breathed cleaner air over the last several years, according to the American Lung Association. But, the group gave failing grades to six counties along Lake Michigan over smog pollution as part of its annual national report card on the state of air quality.
Overall, Wisconsin is seeing fewer days with high ozone levels. But, the report gave a failing grade to Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties for the highest number of days with poor air quality due to smog. That’s down from eight counties in the group’s 2018 air quality report. The areas that aren’t experiencing any high ozone pollution include Ashland, Forest, La Crosse, Marathon, Taylor and Vilas counties.