WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police were justified when they fatally shot a man inside his Winchester apartment because he refused to drop a knife, putting officers in imminent danger, a judge who held an inquest into the shooting determined.

Thomas Celona, 35, was shot once in the chest on Nov. 2, 2020, according to authorities.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a break-in at the apartment heard furniture being tossed and forced their way inside, where they found Celona stabbing a sliding glass door with kitchen knives, according to the inquest report, The Boston Globe reported.

Police told him to drop the knives and used an electronic stun gun on him first.

“No reasonable alternative existed, except for the use of deadly force upon Celona,” District Court Judge Paul Doyle wrote in the inquest report unsealed Monday. He found that one officer fired when Celona moved toward officers with the knife.

Prosecutors reviewed the report and notified the judge they will not seek charges.

Celona suffered from mental illness and was under the influence of several drugs at the time, according to the report.

His parents disagreed with the report and said police should have secured the scene and sought help from a mental health counselor or negotiator, said their attorney, Debra Dewitt.

“They knew he had mental health issues,” she said.