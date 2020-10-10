Report: Arizona COVID-19 cases fell 75% after mask mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — Cases of the coronavirus in Arizona dropped 75% following the implementation of mask mandates, a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The drop occurred after a statewide stay-at-home order was lifted, which resulted in a 151% spike in cases.

The CDC report was authored with the Arizona Department of Health Services, including director Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Republic reported.

The stay-at-home order expired on May 15. Two weeks later, the daily average number of coronavirus cases jumped by 151%.

The substantial spike in coronavirus cases overwhelmed the state’s health care system. The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona peaked between June 29 and July 2 and declined by approximately 75% between July 13 and August 7.

“Mitigation measures, including mask mandates, that are implemented and enforced statewide appear to have been effective in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona,” the report says.

There have been 224,978 confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide and 5,759 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.