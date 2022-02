On Wednesday, Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, released a report detailing the correlation between current housing and dating trends. A large percentage of respondents said that it is more difficult to buy a house than it is to find a successful relationship.

“About one-third of recent movers (34%) say it’s harder to find a house to buy than a spouse, yet most say shopping for a home is more enjoyable,” the report states.

According to the report, 62% of women found shopping for a home more enjoyable than pursuing a relationship, compared to 39% of men. Zillow trends expert Amanda Pendleton attributes these feelings to the ability to see exactly what a person is getting into during the shopping process.

“The way we shop for homes is in many ways similar to the way we meet romantic partners,” Pendleton said in the report. “But unlike dating apps, tools like interactive floor plans and virtual 3D home tours mean fewer home shoppers are disappointed when they see a home in person for the first time.”

Compared to finding a partner via a dating app, the vast majority of respondents (76%) believe that they will be more successful at finding a home using an app.

This preference for shopping for a home could also be attributed to the number of deal-breakers involved in the process. The majority of respondents (61%) said that they have more deal-breakers when it comes to relationships than houses, and 67% of people are more "willing to compromise on qualities" in a home purchase "than qualities in a romantic partner."

Interestingly, 54% of respondents said they could fall in love with a person "at first sight," while 73% believe they could fall in love with a house during the initial viewing experience.

Additionally, more people would consider moving to increase chances of finding a house (84%), compared to the number of people who would consider moving to increase the likelihood of finding a partner (65%).

This tendency towards finding house-hunting more enjoyable has even made its way into popular entertainment as it was parodied in a recent Saturday Night Live episode as being more intimate than pursuing a relationship.