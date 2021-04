FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two of the six people killed in a massive crash involving about 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate in February were fatally struck after getting out of their vehicles, a federal agency reported Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary report that the Feb. 11 crash in Fort Worth involving vehicles, trucks and semitrailers covered a 1,100 foot (335 meter) stretch of Interstate 35.