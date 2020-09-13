Report: 2 LA County deputies shot in head in patrol car

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush, officials said.

The male and female deputies were shot in the head in Compton, ABC7 reported. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were in critical condition.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Deputies were searching for a suspect.