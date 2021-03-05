Report: 15% of Kansas residents have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Slightly more than 15% of Kansas residents have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the state's white residents getting the shots at higher rates, according to health department data released Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported on its website that 439,127 people have been vaccinated in the state.

The agency said 658,459 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, including 219,306 second doses.

A racial breakdown shows that 311,948 people who got the shots were white, a rate of about 124 per 1,000. That compares to the 9,781 Black Kansans who have been vaccinated, a rate slightly below 55 per 1,000.

A breakdown of people vaccinated by ethnicity shows 324,827 who self-identified as not Hispanic received the vaccine, a rate of more than 127 per 1,000. That compares with 27,023 Hispanic Kansans who got the vaccine, a rate of nearly 76 per 1,000,

Health officials also updated on Friday the state's coronavirus count with 752 new cases added since Wednesday, bringing the total to 295,861 since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were added to the state's death toll 4,812.