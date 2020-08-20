Repeat child molester gets lengthy prison sentence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 80-year-old Rhode Island man previously convicted of child molestation is going to prison for 25 years after pleading no contest in another case to abusing a boy over a period of several years starting when the victim was 11, prosecutors say.

Bruce Macneil, of Warwick, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to 10 counts of first-degree child molestation and eight counts of second-degree child molestation, according to a statement from Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The abuse started in 2012 and continued until 2016 when the victim was 15, prosecutors said. Macneil knew the boy, authorities said.

Macneil is already behind bars serving seven years as a probation violator. He was convicted in 2016 of second-degree child molestation and spent two years on home confinement before being released on probation.

Following the 2016 conviction, the second victim came forward, prosecutors said.

“The systemic abuse committed by the defendant over the span of many years makes this case particularly heartbreaking,” Neronha said in a statement.