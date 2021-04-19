Remote Alaska villages boast high vaccination rates BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 1:30 a.m.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — John Waghiyi remembers rushing his cousin to the clinic in the Bering Sea city of Savoonga in December, worried he was having a possible heart attack while out butchering a bowhead whale. Waghiyi arrived to see elders waiting in the lobby for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Waghiyi, 66, said he joined them and got a shot before returning to the coast to help finish the whale harvest.