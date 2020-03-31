Remains found in Franklin County may be missing person

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri's Franklin County believe human remains found earlier this month may be those of someone who was reported missing a decade ago.

Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement Monday that the remains were found March 22 in St. Clair, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis. Authorities are using dental records and DNA to determine if they are those of a person reported missing in 2010, who lived a short distance from where the remains were discovered.