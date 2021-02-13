Referendum on Michigan's propane commission to be held

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A statewide referendum will be held to determine whether the Michigan Propane Commission is supported by the propane industry.

The referendum of Michigan retail propane marketers will be conducted from Monday through Feb. 26, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

It was authorized by Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell after the Propane Commission Act was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December. As part of the act, there is a framework that creates the commission and requires a vote of the state’s retail propane marketers to authorize funding for its work.

If approved, the commission would use the funds to educate residents, business owners and other users of propane on its safe use, promote the use of high efficiency appliances and equipment as well as other potential outreach activities, the agency said.