LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's redistricting commission on Monday voted 11-2 to advance a proposed map to the final stage of the process, approving state Senate lines that would be fairer to Democrats than those drawn by Republican lawmakers in the last two decades.

It was the first time the panel submitted a plan for the closing 45-day public comment period. It was unclear if commissioners may also offer an alternative Senate proposal later in the week or stick with one map.