Records: Missouri man took photos in Capitol during riot

CEDAR HILL, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man charged in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was identified after posting on Snapchat and Facebook that he was inside the building during the melee, court records say.

The Kansas City Star reports that documents released in the case against 28-year-old Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, said one Facebook friend reported him to an FBI tip line and another provided agents with screen shots of Reimler’s posts about his plans to to attend a rally near the White House.