Record COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 14 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus continue to hit new highs in North Dakota with the addition of 14 more patients in the last day, state health officials reported Monday.

There are 254 people currently being treated in medical facilities across the state. As of Sunday, there were 11 staffed intensive care beds and 203 staff inpatient beds available statewide, health officials said.

The state confirmed 1,160 new virus cases since Sunday, lifting the total to nearly 55,500 since the start of the pandemic. There were 2,182 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported.

The death toll stands at 644, including five fatalities in the last day. North Dakota has climbed to 10th overall in the number of deaths per capita in the last two weeks.

Cass County, which includes Fargo, and Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, had a combined 430 cases since Sunday. The two counties have accounted for more than 20,000 of the state's cases.

