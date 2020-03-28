Rapid City joins other cities in closing some businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City leaders on Friday enacted an emergency ordinance requiring several businesses to shut down in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Members of the city council voted 7-2 for an order that will close most businesses immediately. It does not include grocery stores, markets, retail stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries and health care facilities, the Rapid City Journal reported.

The ordinance is officially in effect for 60 days, although it will be reviewed on April 8. Council Vice President Chad Lewis said the move is meant to save people's lives and doesn't think “it is going to be enough.”

Rapid CIty joins other cities and counties across the state that have enacted initiatives, in most cases ordering bars, restaurants and retail businesses to close. Huron ordered nonessential businesses to shutter after a rash of COVID-19 caess.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Noem, who said earlier she doesn't have the emergency powers to compel business closures, believes some decisions to shut down businesses in larger cities are not “correct and right” for smaller towns.

The governor said that if a public health emergency is declared, state officials could quarantine people, but her plan was to allow businesses to keep operating.