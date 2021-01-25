Rain, snow sweep across Nevada as more storms expected

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Residents across Nevada are waking up to the sight of rain and even snow.

The National Weather Service says it has received reports early Monday of light rain from all across the Las Vegas metro area. It's all part of a storm system moving slowly across southern Nevada.

Snow has also been seen at higher elevation spots including the community of Mountain Springs of State Route 160. The highway, which is the main route between Pahrump and the Las Vegas valley, reopened Monday around 4:40 a.m. after being shut down overnight due to icy conditions.

Northern Nevada was hit with another storm overnight. Washoe County School District officials say the school day will run about two hours behind for both in-person and distance learning classes Monday because of commuting conditions.

Forecasters say another storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Sierra by Tuesday night. Areas between Washoe and White Pine counties are under a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service warns that people should avoid traveling in the Sierra between Tuesday and Friday. If they cannot, then they should expect long delays and pack an emergency kit.